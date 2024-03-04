BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. BOX has set its Q4 guidance at $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.43 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $19,374,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

