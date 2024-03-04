Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Brady worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after buying an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 18.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BRC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

