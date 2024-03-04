Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

Broadcom stock traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,412.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,008.22. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.