Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $35.82

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.82.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiverr International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Price Performance
Shares of FVRR opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.75 million, a PE ratio of 257.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $41.22.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.