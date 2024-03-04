Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $35.82

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.75 million, a PE ratio of 257.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

