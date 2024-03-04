Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $239.60

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $232.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.62. STERIS has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
