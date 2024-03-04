Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 30,527 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

