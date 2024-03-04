Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,219 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

