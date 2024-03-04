Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.83 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $471.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

