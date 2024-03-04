Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.86 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

