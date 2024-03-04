Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $4.16 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 146,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 125.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 55,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

