Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

