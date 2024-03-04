Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.