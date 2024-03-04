Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 15,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $110.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

