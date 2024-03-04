Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 39,800 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

