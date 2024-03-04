Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

