Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 160,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 401.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,389 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

CAG stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

