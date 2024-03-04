Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.60 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

EVBG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. 269,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

