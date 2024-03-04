Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Avation (LON:AVAP) Target Price to GBX 230

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 230 ($2.92) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Price Performance

Shares of AVAP stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.42) on Friday. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 78.88 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £79.39 million, a PE ratio of 807.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.14.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

