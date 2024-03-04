Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.32 on Monday, reaching C$96.38. 1,156,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,933. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$86.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,826 shares of company stock valued at $37,906,077. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

