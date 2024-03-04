Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,092,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

