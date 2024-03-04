Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $984.25. 509,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $838.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $993.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

