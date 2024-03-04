Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

NYSE:COF opened at $136.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

