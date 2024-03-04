Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.27.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.07. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

