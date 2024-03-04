Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.96 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.