Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12.

Cascades Trading Down 0.2 %

CAS stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

