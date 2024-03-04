Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,046 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $43,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.40, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

