CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,117,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $230,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.77. 353,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.