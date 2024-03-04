CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,502.0 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock remained flat at $50.72 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.