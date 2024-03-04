CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,502.0 days.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CCL Industries stock remained flat at $50.72 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.
About CCL Industries
