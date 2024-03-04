Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.61

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 3787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.