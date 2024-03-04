Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
