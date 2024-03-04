Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

About Cementos Argos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.