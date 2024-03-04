Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
