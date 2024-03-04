Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

