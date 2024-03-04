Cerus (CERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cerus by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cerus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 121,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 650,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

