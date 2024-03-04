CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$5.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

CEU stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,540. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

