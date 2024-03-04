CG Oncology, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 5th. CG Oncology had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During CG Oncology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CGON opened at $43.98 on Monday. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

