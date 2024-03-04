ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChampionX Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $67,592,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

