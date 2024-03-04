Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.58

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 10618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

