Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,287 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $377,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,174. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

