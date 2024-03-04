China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 6th

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 6th.

China Pharma Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

