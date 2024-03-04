CIBC Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$21.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

TSE PLC traded down C$0.43 on Monday, reaching C$18.60. 19,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.02. The company has a market cap of C$638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.67 and a 12 month high of C$29.15.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.