Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $628.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $636.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.