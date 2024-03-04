Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.27. 10,248,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363,789. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

