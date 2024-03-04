Citigroup Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $66.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $123.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

