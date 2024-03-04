Citigroup Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $172.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.83.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.67 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

