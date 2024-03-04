CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,689,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,989,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

