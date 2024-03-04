Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.95

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.95 and last traded at $220.95, with a volume of 1004440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.11 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150,671 shares of company stock valued at $168,041,822 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

