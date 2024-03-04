Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. 1,893,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

