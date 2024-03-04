Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
CLPBF stock remained flat at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.