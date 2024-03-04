Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

CLPBF stock remained flat at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.