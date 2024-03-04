CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of COMM opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

