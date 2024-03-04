Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Barclays downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

